Franklin E. Stephens
Franklin E. Stephens, 85 of Jefferson City, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born October 8, 1935, in Sampsel, MO son of Russell Coleman Stephens and Venice Ott Stephens.
He graduated from Mooresville High School in 1954 and from Traffic Management Institute in Warrensburg in 1976.
On July 3, 1954, he was united in marriage to Louise Tharp, and together they had two sons: Danny and David. Louise preceded him in death in 1998.
Frank worked as a route salesman in the Macon area for John Graves, and Frank and Louise owned and operated the Frost Top Drive-In in Macon for several years. It served as the local gathering place for adults and teenagers of the community.
He and his brother, Allen, also owned and operated the local car wash in Macon.
In 1964, he obtained his pilot license and in 1967, joined the Mo State Highway Patrol as a Trooper and back up pilot. He had a passion for flying and enjoyed that professional opportunity with the Highway Patrol. He worked with Troop B in Northern MO and was transferred to Jefferson City in 1974, to serve as a pilot and earned the rank of Sergeant at General Headquarters. Frank was one of the first pilots to transfer critically ill individuals to hospitals across Missouri prior to the Life Flight service being established. He later became Assistant Director of the Criminal Records Division. He was a Criminal Records Educator and taught classes statewide in that capacity until his retirement in 1992.
Frank was an entrepreneur and man of multiple talents and interests. He had a strong and determined will to overcome. He survived a helicopter crash while on patrol duty and two medical events when doctors gave little hope he would survive.
After retirement, in 1992, he started his own business, Missouri Record Service, and provided criminal background checks in the state of Missouri for clients nationwide. He closed that business in 2011.
He worked part time for Riley Chevrolet and traveled locally for car deliveries, trips to the auto auction and out of state for dealer trades. Frank enjoyed being busy and especially enjoyed the travel.
When his children and grandchildren were growing up, he owned a lake home and weekends were spent at the lake enjoying water activities with friends and family. Frank and Louise later sold their home in Jefferson City, and moved permanently to Lake of the Ozarks with continued opportunities to enjoy living on the water.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed trips to Canada and Alaska to fish along with opportunities provided on the cruises he enjoyed in the southern waters. He was a skilled hunter and part owner of a duck blind in the Chillicothe area for many years.
He served as a Boy Scout Leader when his boys were young.
In 2000, he met and married Judy Thompson in Jefferson City, who survives at the home. Frank served as his own contractor when they built their home in the Quail Valley area. They later sold their home in that area and moved to the Orchard town home development in Jefferson City, where he resided until his death.
They enjoyed traveling abroad and together have visited all 50 states. Frank enjoyed going on cruises and especially when friends and family could join them. One of his favorites was the trip he, Judy, and their friends, the Bowmans, took to Alaska. They spent six weeks traveling throughout the state.
Frank loved his family and friends and enjoyed those times together to share a meal, a game of dominos or cards, just to be together. He was always eager to support his grandchildren and their activities.
He was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tiger football and basketball, the Kansas City Royals, and St. Louis Cardinals baseball teams. He was a huge fan of Carl Edwards when he was still racing with NASCAR and enjoyed attending NASCAR races.
Frank was a member of the Fairgrounds Road Church of Christ and served as Building Chairman when the new building was established at that location. He and Judy loved serving others and opened their home to family and friends at every opportunity. He had a great interest in helping support the Fair Haven Children's Home in Stafford, MO, before his declining health.
He was an original member of the Orchard Homeowners Association Board of Directors, a member of the National QB Flying Club, The Masters, The Sportsman Club, and the Wears Creek Yacht Club.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents; Russell and Venice; wife Louise; son Danny; siblings: Mary Francis Farr, Allen, Donald, and Junior Stephens; and sister in law, Millie Stephens.
He is survived by his wife, Judy , of the home, one son, David (Ami); a daughter- in- law Grace Stephens; stepson Ken Thompson (Lysha); grandsons Josh, Sam, and Anthony Stephens; granddaughter Heather Rademan (Mark); step- granddaughter Tori Carmack (Jordy); great-granddaughter Harley Stephens ; step great- grandsons Jared and Graham Carmack; sisters-in-law Betty and Beverly Stephens, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Frank was anxiously awaiting the arrival of another great granddaughter at the end of October.
Family and friends will be received from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors with a Memorial service beginning at 2:00 pm with Minister Carey Terry officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that a donation in Frank's name be made to the Fair Haven Children's Home, 3132 N. Fairhaven Loop, Stafford, Missouri 65757.
Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838.