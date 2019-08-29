|
|
Freddy Martin
Freddy Martin, age 84 of Chillicothe, MO and formerly of Jamesport, MO passed away Monday afternoon, August 26th, 2019 at Indian Hills-A Stonebridge Community in Chillicothe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Pilot Grove #2 Cemetery. Funeral services will be held at 2PM Friday, August 30th, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may call at the funeral home after 9AM Thursday. Burial at Pilot Grove #2 Cemetery, Jamesport. Arrangements entrusted to Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 29, 2019