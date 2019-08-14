Home

Heritage Funeral Home
3141 N Washington St
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660) 646-6600
Fredrick Riggins Obituary
Fredrick Oliver Riggins 87, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019 under the care of his family and Three Rivers Hospice. Mr. Riggins was born March 12, 1932 in Marco, IN to Harrison and Inez (Mc Combs) Riggins.

Fredrick enlisted in the US Air Force in 1951 during the Korean Conflict. He married Kinue Sato on March 9, 1957 in Japan. He made a career in the service and retired in 1971. After retiring from the Air Force, Fredrick worked as an electrician for Bill Mast Construction.

Fredrick was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Peru, IN. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, carpentry, and playing golf. Spending time with his family and dogs was the top priority in his life.

Fredrick is survived by his wife, Kinue; daughter, Shirley Goodin (Jack) of Lee's Summit, MO; two sons Jay D. Riggins (Robin) of Sault Ste Marie, Canada and Edward J. Riggins (Lisa) of Utica, MO; sister, Charlotte West of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Tracy Stucker, Alex and Paige Goodin, Jordan ,Dakota, Lochlan and Ronan Riggins; Step grandchildren, Colton and Parker Willet, great grandchildren, Isabelle Moore, Madison and Connor Goodin, Journi Riggins, and Owen Micelli-Riggins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Phillip Riggins; two sisters Barbara Duda and Marylou Camden; and a grandson, Jeramy Gann.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Chillicothe, MO.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 14, 2019
