Gary Lee Arr, 73, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday June 20, 2020 in North Kansas City, Missouri.
Gary was born January 8, 1947 to parents Earl Leroy and Lena Francis Gillespie Arr. He graduated from Chillicothe High School and enlisted in the Army National Guard. He worked in construction and operated a bulldozer.
Gary loved watching westerns, Nascar racing, working outside and most importantly family time.
Gary is survived by his children, Nicki Cain and husband Chris of Kansas City; Cody Arr of Kansas City, grandchildren, Brittany Cain of Kansas City; Tyler Cain and wife Stacy of Kansas City; eight Great Grandchildren, brother, Leroy Arr and wife Sharon of Chillicothe; sister, Karen Smith of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and brother, Charles Arr.
Memorials in honor of Gary may be made to Chula Fire Department and may be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. On line condolences may left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com.
Visitation will be held Thursday June, 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home
Gary was born January 8, 1947 to parents Earl Leroy and Lena Francis Gillespie Arr. He graduated from Chillicothe High School and enlisted in the Army National Guard. He worked in construction and operated a bulldozer.
Gary loved watching westerns, Nascar racing, working outside and most importantly family time.
Gary is survived by his children, Nicki Cain and husband Chris of Kansas City; Cody Arr of Kansas City, grandchildren, Brittany Cain of Kansas City; Tyler Cain and wife Stacy of Kansas City; eight Great Grandchildren, brother, Leroy Arr and wife Sharon of Chillicothe; sister, Karen Smith of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and brother, Charles Arr.
Memorials in honor of Gary may be made to Chula Fire Department and may be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. On line condolences may left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com.
Visitation will be held Thursday June, 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 23, 2020.