Gary Arr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lee Arr, 73, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday June 20, 2020 in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Gary was born January 8, 1947 to parents Earl Leroy and Lena Francis Gillespie Arr. He graduated from Chillicothe High School and enlisted in the Army National Guard. He worked in construction and operated a bulldozer.

Gary loved watching westerns, Nascar racing, working outside and most importantly family time.

Gary is survived by his children, Nicki Cain and husband Chris of Kansas City; Cody Arr of Kansas City, grandchildren, Brittany Cain of Kansas City; Tyler Cain and wife Stacy of Kansas City; eight Great Grandchildren, brother, Leroy Arr and wife Sharon of Chillicothe; sister, Karen Smith of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and brother, Charles Arr.

Memorials in honor of Gary may be made to Chula Fire Department and may be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. On line condolences may left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com.

Visitation will be held Thursday June, 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
3141 N Washington St
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660) 646-6600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved