Gary Dale Lilly
Gary Dale Lilly, age 67, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at his residence.
Gary was born the son of Joseph M. and Roberta E. (McCreary) Lilly on June 14, 1952, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a 1970 graduate of Raytown High School. He served in the United States Navy as a Seabee from 1970 until 1974. Gary was united in marriage to Maryline "Sue" Shaffer on April 20, 2002, in Kansas City, Missouri. She survives of the home. He worked on the assembly line for Ford Motor Company in Claycomo, Missouri, for 30 years. He was also a member of the UAW Claycomo #249.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Lilly of the home; one daughter, Angie Todd and husband Allen of Liberty, Missouri; one grandchild, Zoey Todd of Liberty, Missouri; two brothers, George Nelson Lilly and wife Jean of Independence, Missouri, and Ronald Lilly of Kansas City, Missouri; three sisters, Sharlene Foster of Overland Park, Kansas, Joyce Suarez and husband Marcial of Raytown, Missouri, and JoAnn Correa and husband David of Kansas City, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 N. Route 291, Liberty, Missouri 64068, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty, Missouri, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, one hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olive Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 5, 2019