Gary M. Jones
Gary M. Jones, age 79, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty, Missouri.
Cremation was held. No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Livingston County Veteran's Association Building and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
