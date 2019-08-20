|
Genevieve Leola (Wampler) Colvin Frizzell
Genevieve Leola (Wampler) Colvin Frizzell, age 96, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the New Mark Care Center, Kansas City, Missouri.
Genevieve was born July 26, 1923, in Chillicothe, Missouri, the daughter of Virgil and Elizabeth (Jones) Wampler. Mrs. Frizzell graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1942. On June 21, 1942, she married Paul L. Colvin, Jr. in Chillicothe, Missouri. They moved to St. Joseph, Missouri, where she entered Parisian School of Cosmetology, where she received her license to practice hairdressing and manicuring. After receiving her license, she worked at the Parisian Beauty Salon. Her husband, Paul, was drafted in to the service on January 1, 1943. After he finished his basic training, she joined him in Los Angeles, California. She stayed with him as long as he was in the states. He was shipped overseas in 1945. He served 18 months overseas. When the war was over, he was discharged in June of 1947. Genevieve moved back to St. Joseph, Missouri, and worked. Her son Paul L. Colvin, III, was born in 1948 and in 1951, her daughter Patricia was born. She went back to work at Bart's Beauty Salon in 1954, and worked until 1958, when her son Ricky was born. In 1969, Genevieve and Paul were divorced. She moved back to Chillicothe, Missouri, where she had a daycare in her home. In 1984, she retired, and on November 16, 1984, she married Stanley E. Frizzell in Meadville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 7, 1994. In 1996, Genevieve sold her home in Chillicothe, and moved to the Kearney Senior Housing in Kearney, Missouri. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Survivors include two sons, Paul L. Colvin, III, and wife Joyce of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Ricky L. Colvin and wife Donna of Kansas City, Missouri; one daughter, Patricia A. Calkin of St. Joseph, Missouri; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; three nieces; one nephew; and numerous cousins. She was also survived by five step children, Patricia Bruns Idlewood of Texas, Judy Arnold and husband Dave of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Linda Armstrong of Overland Park, Kansas, James Frizzell and wife Mary Lou of Meadville, Missouri, and Nancy Malia of Denver, Colorado; eight step grandchildren, and thirteen step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley; one granddaughter; one step grandson; and one sister.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter Cat Sanctuary and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 20, 2019