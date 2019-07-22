Home

Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
More Obituaries for George Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Brown


1933 - 2019
George Brown Obituary
George Herman "Junior" Brown

George Herman "Junior" Brown, age 85, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Junior was born the son of George Andrew and Zella Gertrude (Bell) Brown on July 21, 1933, in Bluffton, Missouri. He was a 1951 graduate of Tina High School. He served in the United States Navy. Junior was united in marriage to Dora May "Jitter" Wood on January 7, 1955, in Kansas City, Missouri. She preceded him in death on August 25, 2010. He owned and operated Brown & Sons Wholesale Supply for over 60 years. Junior was a dedicated, hard worker and enjoyed farming and raising cattle.

Survivors include two sons, Mark Brown and wife Lorie of Ludlow, Missouri, and Craig Brown and wife Michelle of Chillicothe, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Mandy Osorio, Brian Brown, Ashley Brown, Joshua Brown, Jonathan Brown, Courtney Brown, Laura Mason, and Troy Hanes; twenty-one great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one brother, Michael Brown and wife Mary of Avalon, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Barbara Brown of Bogard, Missouri; and four nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dora; granddaughter, Devon Brown; two great granddaughters, Harleigh and Ebony Stauffer; one brother, Don Brown; and one niece, Mariah Windsor.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Monroe Cemetery, Ludlow, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 22, 2019
