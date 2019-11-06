|
|
George William Kitchin
George William Kitchin, age 66, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
George was born the son of Raymond and Virginia (Rex) Kitchin on July 31, 1953, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1971 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He worked on the street crew for the City of Chillicothe for 15 years. George most recently worked in maintenance for Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. George enjoyed volunteering with the annual car show in Chillicothe.
Survivors include one son, George Michael "Blaine" Kitchin of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Clarice "Sho Sho" Midgyett of Chillicothe, Missouri; one brother, C.W. Kitchin of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Oscar, Kenneth "Kenny", and Raymond Rex Kitchin.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at South Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church for upkeep of South Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 6, 2019