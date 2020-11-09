George Richard Robertson



On November 6, 2020, George Richard (Dick) Robertson passed away at St. Luke's Hospital on the Plaza. He was born on May 28, 1948 to Paul and Letha Robertson. He spent his childhood in Chillicothe, MO and many of his days were spent riding his bike to play Pony League Baseball with his friends. He graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1966, and went on to study at Truman State University, graduating in 1972 with degrees in Business Administration & Accounting. Upon graduation, Dick worked for Sears Roebuck & Co. in Kansas City where he started his family and his successful career, working for Sears for 33 years. His professional specialty was to take over a store that was in need of reorganization and to turn it into a successful store. he and his family spent time in Grand Island, NE, Wausau, WI, and Milwaukee during this time. When he retired in 2005, he and Linda moved back to Trenton MO, their "happy place." On June 5th, 1971, he married his high school sweetheart, Linda McKay, who he was inseparably married to for 49 years. Linda and Dick were a fixture together, took evening pontoon rides on the lake, played early morning golf, bowled in leagues in Chillicothe, and watched any number of sports, including their grandchildren's baseball and basketball games. Aside from activities with Linda, Dick was an avid fisherman and an expert at pool. Dick is survived by Linda and daughter Lacey Moser and her husband Bucky of Wylie, TX as well as daughter Chanelle Hill and husband Michael of Coppell, TX, and the three grandchildren, Troy, Ryan, and Molly. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda Sutherland, and brother-in-law, Robert McKay. There will be no services.



