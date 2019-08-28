|
|
|
Gerald Gene Schmidt
Gerald Gene Schmidt, age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Monday August 26, 2019 at St Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. A scheduled visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Chillicothe United Methodist Church. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 pm. Burial will be held at Rehoboth Cemetery Slater, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47 Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangement are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 28, 2019