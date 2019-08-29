|
Gerald Gene Schmidt
Gerald Gene Schmidt, age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Monday August 26, 2019 at St Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Gerald was born the only son of Gerald and Beulah (Marsh) Schmidt in Kansas City Missouri on April 27, 1929. He was a 1947 graduate of Central High School, Kansas City, Missouri. Gerald was an Army veteran of the Korean War, and served from 1951 - 1954 where he rose to the rank of Sergeant. He was wounded in battle, and received the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, the United Nations Service Metal, the State of Missouri Patriot Medal for serving in Korea, the Overseas Bar, and the Combat Infantry Badge. He was a member of the VFW Post #858. He acquired his Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Central Methodist University in the mid 1950's and his Master's of Science in Education from Central Missouri State University in 1958. He continued his post graduate studies at the University of Colorado - Boulder. On August 14, 1955 Gerald was united in marriage to Eleanor Irene Garnett in Slater, Missouri. She preceded him in death on October 10, 1983.
In 1957 they moved to Chillicothe where Gerald taught vocal music for Chillicothe Schools until 1976. As a teacher, he was a lifetime member of the National Education Association and the American Association of Choral Directors. He was also a former member of Kiwanis and Rotary Club. Gerald loved all things musical - from singing to playing to writing his own music. His true spiritual gift was making a joyful noise unto the Lord. As a member of the Chillicothe United Methodist he spent many years directing the Chancel Choir. Gerald also enjoyed playing for events around the community, and visiting local nursing homes to play for residents.
Gerald adored all things wild and wonderful and all creatures great and small. He was a lifetime member of the World Wildlife Foundation and The Audubon Society. He loved nature, birds, flowers, and photography, and taking pictures of his much loved Rocky Mountains gave him great joy.
Survivors include one daughter, Barbara Scherich and husband Doug of Ponca City, Oklahoma; one son, Brian Schmidt and wife Emily of Chillicothe, Missouri; six grandchildren, Cole Godsey of Kansas City, Missouri, Ned Godsey and wife Katie of Paola, Kansas, Jesse Schmidt of Fulton, Missouri, Cassie Schmidt of Columbia, Missouri, and Jay Marshall Schmidt and Eleanor Olivia Schmidt of Chillicothe, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife Eleanor.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chillicothe United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. A scheduled visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Chillicothe United Methodist Church. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday august 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 pm. Burial will be held at Rehoboth Cemetery, Slater, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church or the Rehoboth Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47 Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 29, 2019