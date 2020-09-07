Geraldine "Jeri" Pratt
Geraldine "Jeri" Pratt, age 93, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at The Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Missouri Baptist Home and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
