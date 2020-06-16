Ginger Hebner, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Ginger was born March 27, 1948 to Joseph W. and Beryle J. Kennard Ham in Dodge City, Kansas. She was a graduate of Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Ginger married Tom Hebner on January 24, 1988. She was an Emergency Medical Specialist and a Funeral Director for many years.
The funeral service was her true calling in life. She made lifelong friends and always provided a loving and caring assistance to the families she served. Tom and Ginger started Heritage Funeral Home in February 2004.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Missouri Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association, Eastern Star and PEO. Ginger had a great love for all of her family and all of those adopted families she met in her life.
Ginger is survived by her husband, Tom Hebner: children, Joe Shurboff, Katie Pomeroy, Rebekah Boothroyd, Leah Shurboff, Stacy Wood, James Shurboff, Debbie Gennamore and Courtney Chatters; eighteen grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
Memorials in honor of Ginger may be made to Mount Pleasant Cemetery and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, Missouri. Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com
Calling hours will be held Thursday June 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held Saturday June 20, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Burial will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 16, 2020.