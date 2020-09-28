Gladys Stanley



Gladys Hazel (White) Stanley, age 101, and born July 19, 1919, in Marceline, Missouri, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri. Gladys was the 12th and last living of 14 children born to Earnest Minus and Nettic Rice White. On February 29, 1940, she married Marvin Miner Stanley and enjoyed a long happy union with him working on the family farm.



Gladys is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marvin (July 4, 2003), grandson Mark Stahl, granddaughter Deanna Wacherle Hoyt Lieber, grandson-in-law Bob Hoyt, and son-in-law David Stahl, as well as all her brothers and sisters and many other nieces, nephews, and relatives. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Bud Wackerle of Liberty, Missouri; daughter Barbara Stahl of Marceline, Missouri; son and daughter-in-law Bill and Leah Stanley of Rothville, Missouri; and daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Larry Fellhoelter of Chillicothe, Missouri; 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. Gladys was a famous cook and was known for being an excellent driver, hauling grain to various elevators over the years, hogs to New Cambria, water in the big truck for the family well and to other local families, maintaining a huge garden, milking dairy cows twice a day and keeping a spotless barn, raising chickens for fried chicken and baking and selling eggs to supplement income, loading planters, baling hay, and so much more. Even with all this, she found time to organize swim lessons for community kids and drive one of the school buses to the Marceline Pool every summer for years for two weeks each and participated in the lessons herself. She taught 4H cooking classes and was a Community leader for two years; she continued to trick or treat and rode horses into her 70's. Gladys was a member of the United Methodist Church, Mendon, Missouri. Internment was at the Rothville Cemetery, Rothville, Missouri, following the funeral which was Monday Sept 28, 2020 at Rothville Baptist Church. There was no scheduled family visitation. Memorials may be made to the Rothville Cemetery Association.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline, Missouri.



