|
|
Glenn F. "Dick" Thomas, Jr.
Glenn F. "Dick" Thomas, Jr., age 83, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Glenn was born the son of Glenn Sr., and Goldie (Dawkins) Thomas on October 22, 1935, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1953 graduate of Chillicothe High School, Chillicothe, Missouri. After graduation, he attended Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, and the University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Pharmacy. Glenn was united in marriage to Lucille "Lou" Morris on March 31, 1957, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death on November 12, 2003. He then married Connie Shipp on August 28, 2004. She survives of the home. Glenn worked as a Pharmacist primarily at Mart Drug and Hy-Vee in Chillicothe, Missouri, from 1959 until his retirement. In 2009, he received his 50 year certificate from the Missouri Board of Pharmacy. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, where he served as Deacon. He was also a member of the Grand Lodge of Missouri, Moila Shrine.
Glenn was an avid rock hound, lapidary artist and silversmith. He was a member of the American Society of Gem Cutters.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Thomas of the home; one daughter, Becky Smith of Independence, Missouri; one son, Craig Thomas and wife Carol of Chicago, Illinois; two grandchildren, Amanda Oden of Decatur, Illinois, and Anthony Oden of Springfield, Illinois; seven great grandchildren; and one brother, Richard Dawkins of Garden City, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lucille; brother, Gary Thomas; brother, Larry Niehaus; brother, Lynn LaFever; and son-in-law, Rick Smith.
Funeral services will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be at Utica Cemetery, Utica, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church and/or the and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 9, 2019