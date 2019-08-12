|
|
|
Harold C. Burnside
Harold C. Burnside, age 96, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Home, Marceline, Missouri.
A graveside service will be held at Hale Memorial Gardens, Hale, Missouri, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Monday, August 12, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Help Services of Carroll County and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 12, 2019