Harold Joseph "Joey" SheaHarold Joseph "Joey" Shea, age 47, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Center, St. Joseph, Missouri.A graveside service will be held at the Anderson-Smith Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Anderson-Smith Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.