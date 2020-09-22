Harold Joseph "Joey" Shea
Harold Joseph "Joey" Shea, age 47, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Center, St. Joseph, Missouri.
A graveside service will be held at the Anderson-Smith Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Anderson-Smith Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
