Haylee Renee Bills

Haylee Renee Bills, age 17, a resident of Kidder, Missouri, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at the Pitts Funeral Home Breckenridge, Missouri, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Pitts Funeral Home Breckenridge, Missouri, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Pitts Funeral home Breckenridge, Missouri, on Tuesday September 17, 2019, from Noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Haylee Bills Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 17, 2019
