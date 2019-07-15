|
Hazel Marie Doss
Hazel Marie Doss, age 89, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. until service time. Inurnment will be held at Avalon Cemetery, Avalon, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the House of Prayer and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 15, 2019