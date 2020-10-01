1/
Helen Bousum
Helen Ioma (Gooding) Bousum

Helen Ioma (Gooding) Bousum, 93, loving wife and mother formerly of Chillicothe, passed away September 29, 2020, at Tiffany Springs Long Term Care in Kansas City, Missouri.

She was born to parents Orville and Bonnie Gooding on January 19, 1927, one of five children. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jack Bousum; brothers, Levon and Charles Edward Gooding; sisters, Iris Carpenter and Wanda Davis; and granddaughter, Katie Bousum.

She is survived by her son, John Bousum and wife Robyn of Parkville, Missouri; son, Roger Bousum and wife Marcy (Skinner) of Garden Ridge, Texas; daughter, Barbara Scott and husband Bob of Liberty, Missouri; granddaughters, Mandy (Bousum) Jackson of Schertz, Texas; Abby Scott of Kansas City, Missouri; and Lauren (Scott) Kinney and husband Ryman of Lawrence, Kansas; and three great-grandchildren Leigh, Becca and Will Jackson of Schertz, Texas.

Helen was the 1944 Homecoming Queen of Hamilton High School. After graduation she worked at factories in Hamilton, St. Joseph and Kansas City making parts to support the war effort.

Helen was very involved with her children in sports, church and scouting. She was a Merle Norman cosmetic consultant for many years and served as the Queen Mother of the Local Chapter of the Show-Me Chilli Red Hatters.

Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, one hour prior to the service at 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
