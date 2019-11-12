Home

Helen Grace (Dowell) Johnson, age 98, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at The Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, in the company of her loving family.

Helen was born the daughter of Clarence and Mary Myrtle (Goodman) Dowell on January 27, 1921, in Livingston County, Missouri. She was joined in marriage to Russell Woodrow Johnson on April 3, 1938. He preceded her in death on February 27, 1987. She worked at Boss Glove Factory for 35 years. Her great love and care for others then led her to work on the nursing staff of Hedrick Medical Center for 38 years, and the nursery of the First Christian Church in her retirement. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She best enjoyed her needlework and spending time with friends and family. As an unfailing source of kindness and support to her family and community, she will be dearly missed by many.

Survivors include one niece, JoAnn Gibson and husband Bill of Chillicothe, Missouri; one grandniece, Mary "Gibson" Garr and husband Mark of Chillicothe, Missouri; one grandnephew, Kevin Gibson and wife Beverly of Lewisville, Texas; two great-grandnephews, Zachary Garr of Chillicothe, Missouri and Aaron Gibson of Lewisville, Texas; one great-grandniece, Sarah Gibson Leal and husband Francisco of Denton, Texas; one great-great-grandniece, Rachel Gibson of Lewisville, Texas; and one great-great-grandnephew, Liam Gibson of Lewisville, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; parents; and her sister Violet Dowell.

Funeral services will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, November 15, 2019 from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, and/or the North Missouri Baptist Home, and/or the First Christian Church Nursery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P. O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 12, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -