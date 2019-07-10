|
Helen R. Robinson
Helen Ruth (Owen) Robinson, 74, a resident of Chicago, Illinois, died July 5, 2019, of complications from Parkinson's disease and dementia. Helen was born on June 12, 1945, to Robert O. Owen and Frieda L. (Snyder) Owen at home in Ravanna, Missouri. Helen graduated valedictorian of Princeton High School in 1963. In 1967, she earned a bachelor's degree in education from what is now known as Truman State University, located in Kirksville, Missouri. she earned a master's degree in history in 1971, also at Truman State University.
She began her teaching career in the Kansas City area, teaching two years at Ervin Junior High School in the Hickman Mills School district. She then spent 32 years teaching 7th and 8th grade English and social studies in the Chillicothe R-II School District. She retired in 2001, and she and her husband renovated and moved into her childhood home in Mercer County, Missouri. She was active in the Princeton community, serving on the boards of the Stacy center and Mercer County Library. She was very proud of the library expansion she helped make happen as a library board member. In retirement, she continued to teach courses at North Central Missouri State College in Trenton and was a substitute teacher at Princeton High School in Princeton. she enjoyed and was active in the Trenton area Shakespearean group.
Helen loved her students and enjoyed seeing them around Chillicothe long after she had them in the classroom. she was a gifted athlete and voracious reader. In high school, she set a record for scoring 47 points in a single basketball game. She enjoyed a number of sports, but tennis held a special place in her heart. she began playing as a child, hitting balls against the family barn. She took lessons as an adult and played as often as possible. tennis became the foundation of her social life, and one of her greatest pleasures in life was playing tennis with her friends. she coached the Chillicothe girls varsity tennis team from 1975-1978. she put maximum effort into everything she felt passionate about, which did not include cooking or homemaking.
She married J. Stanley Robinson on January 13, 1978. They met in the first grade and were lifelong friends. They had one daughter, Emily Estella Robinson. Helen is survived by Stan and Emily, of Chicago, and her sister, Mary Florence (Owen) Hart, of Princeton. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Donnie Hicks, whom she married on December 23, 1972, and who died on august 10, 1974; also her brothers-in-law Robert Goepferich, Larry Robinson, and Willard "Hall" Hart.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 11:00 am at the United Methodist Church (UMC) in Chillicothe with a luncheon and visitation to follow. Graveside services and inurnment will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the following organizations: , the , and the Advocates of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and southwest Missouri. Cards can be mailed to Emily and Stan at 2311 N Harding, Chicago, Il., 60647 or dropped off at UMC at 1414 Walnut in Chillicothe, Mo. 64601.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 10, 2019