Herbert Boude



Herbert R. Boude, age 73, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Herbert Roy Boude was born in Chillicothe, MO on July 30, 1946 to Simon and Hazel (Watts) Boude. He was the sixth child in the family of nine children. Herb was an avid baseball fan and pitched many games for the American legion Baseball summer programs. He also enjoyed the city's Golden Gloves Boxing. After graduating from Chillicothe High School in the class of 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served a tour in Germany and then served in the War in Vietnam as a member of the 162nd Assault Helicopter company.



He lived many years in Chillicothe and later moved to Woodward, Iowa, where he worked at the Woodward State Hospital. He spent several years in Tucson, Arizona and then returned to divide his time between Chillicothe and Iowa.



Herb was a skilled woodsman; he loved and excelled at hunting, trapping and fishing and spent many good times with his dad and brother in these activities. He liked to take his mother fishing, as she also loved the sport.



he is survived by one daughter, Carrie Boude of Tucson, AZ, sons Rocky Boude of Jefferson, Iowa and Brandon Boude of Woodward, Iowa; granddaughters Taylor Boude of Woodward, Iowa, Morgan DeHoet of Waterloo, Iowa, grandson Dylan Boude of Grand Junction, Iowa and great-granddaughter Kasima Brant of Woodward; sisters ruby Lamp, Bonnie (Ray) Mitchell, and Norma Boude of Chillicothe, Judy Mills of Big Spring, Texas and Pearl (Jesse) King of Platte City, MO; foster sister Betty Breeden of Chillicothe and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. he was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Wanda Sams and Mary Paschal, brother Howard Boude and brothers-in-law Clyde Lamp and James Mills.



Graveside Military inurnment will be held at Leavenworth national Cemetery on Thursday, July 30 at 2:30p.m. The family will hold a celebration of life service in Chillicothe for family and friends at a later date.



