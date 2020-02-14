|
|
Dr. Hermanito "Bob" R. Trinidad
Dr. Hermanito "Bob" R. Trinidad of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully on the evening of 1/26/20. he was surrounded by his loved ones, at NKC Hospice House.
Bob was born in January of 1939 in Manila (Philippines) to Jose S. and Gumercinda Trinidad. He graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with the degree of Doctor of Medicine & Surgery. In June of 1963, he married Lou, and in 1964, moved to the US, where he would complete his internship at St. Mary's Hospital, in Waterbury, CT. The Trinidad's then moved to Festus, MO in 1973 so Bob could begin practicing his medical profession. After a few years, Bob & Lou uprooted a final time, to Chillicothe, where they would live for 40+ years, with Bob practicing medicine for 26 of those years.
Bob loved spending time with family & friends, eating great meals at his favorite restaurants and golfing. He was an active parishioner at St. Columban's Catholic Church. He also enjoyed watching movies, Fox News, and the KC Chiefs.
He is survived by his wife, Lourdes K. Trinidad (KC, MO), his children and their spouses; Tony & Olga Trinidad, Riverview, FL, Bert & Arlene Trinidad, SF Bay, CA, Hamilton & Misty Trinidad, Liberty, MO, and Heidi & Jason Graham, KC, MO. Bob and Lou also have nine grandchildren.
Dr. Trinidad's wishes were to be cremated, In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a contribution may do so on Bob's Facebook page at BobnLourdes Trinidad. Checks can also be mailed & made payable to: The (In Memory of Dr. Hermanito Trinidad noted in the Memo:, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Chillicothe News on Feb. 14, 2020