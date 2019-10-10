|
Ilah Harris
Ilah Harris, age 90 of Jamesport, MO passed away Tuesday morning, October 8th, 2019 at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Jamesport Baptist Church or Green Hills Animal Shelter in care of the funeral home. A Memorial Service was held October 11, 2019 at Jamesport Baptist Church. Burial will be at a later date at Masonic Cemetery in Jamesport.
Arrangements entrusted to Stith Funeral Home, Jamesport. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 10, 2019