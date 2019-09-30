Home

Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Irene Wilson

Irene Wilson Obituary
Irene Fern Wilson

Irene Fern Wilson, age 82, a resident of Cowgill, Missouri, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. There is no scheduled family visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, September 30, 2019, from Noon until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at the Cowgill Cemetery, Cowgill, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Braymer Church of Christ and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 30, 2019
