Jack Leroy Wood
Jack Leroy Wood, age 89, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, lost his battle with melanoma early on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Missouri State Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Jack was born Sept. 9, 1930, to Audie and Anna (Lipke) Wood in Jamesport, Missouri. Inspired by his brother Bill's service in WWII and with a desire to see the world, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17. He served 22 years, retiring with a rank of Command Sgt. Major. While he was stationed at Camp Gordon in Augusta, Georgia, he met Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Baynham at a USO dance. They were married November 23, 1954. The couple was blessed with four daughters, and military life kept the young family hopping across the country as well as to Germany. After living in Kansas City, Kansas, for about 15 years, Jack and Libby returned to his hometown of Chillicothe in 1983 to put down roots and help his brother and sister-in-law as they grew older. Jack and Libby were married 44 years before Libby passed away in November 1999.
During his time in the military, Jack served tours in the Philippines, Korea (Battle of the Punch Bowl) and Vietnam (Battle of Suoi Tre). He was a member of the Third Battalion, 22nd Infantry, Fourth Infantry Division. Jack cared more about the safety and comradery of the men he served with than his military accomplishments, although those included a Bronze Star, a Silver Star for gallantry in action against the enemy, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and the Air Medal. A member of Bravo Company described him as "the enlisted man's general. The highest NCO in the battalion. A great guy."
Following his retirement from the military, Jack worked 20 years for the U.S. Postal Service. He loved hunting and fishing with his grandsons, as well as keeping in touch with his Army buddies.
In December 2000 Jack married Hazel (O'Connor) Hibner, adding five stepchildren, twelve step grandchildren, and seventeen step great grandchildren to the family.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Audie and Anna Wood; brother, William P. "Bill" Wood; sisters, Helen (Ruth) Boulton Holt and Mildred Carolyn Wood; first wife, Libby; grandson, Joshua Wood; son-in-law, Bill Mogle; and stepdaughter, Becky Grady.
He is survived by his four loving daughters, Debra (Royce) Berry, Graham, Missouri, Sharon Stewart, Weatherby, Missouri, Ann Mogle (Don Van Dyken), Basehor, Kansas, and Karen Wood, Chillicothe, Missouri; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; stepchildren Mark Hibner and wife Michelle, Magnolia, Texas, Tim Hibner and wife Jennifer, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Michael Hibner, Chillicothe, Missouri, and Elizabeth Graf, Chillicothe; twelve step grandchildren, and seventeen step great-grandchildren; nieces, Barbara Baker, Olathe, Kansas, Darlene Filley, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, and Deanna Hicklin (Ray), Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; and their families.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, one hour prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to LICOVA (Livingston County Veterans Association) and/or Highland Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 14, 2019