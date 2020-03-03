Home

1954 - 2020
James B. Harris

James B. Harris, 65, Utica, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.

He was born January 24, 1954 to Loren and Leana Harris in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Jim married Sandy Gannan in 2001. She preceded him in death.

He was employed as a stained-glass lampshade maker, then a truck driver for a few years before starting his own business, Hawkeye Painting. He later worked at Dura Brake Cable.

Jim enjoyed fishing and making dream catchers. He and his wife loved to hunt for arrowheads and other Native American artifacts in dried-up creek beds.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; and brother, Loren Ray Harris.

Survivors include daughter, Samantha Cook; stepchildren, Angela and Andrew Gannan, Brandon and Brian Flemming, grandson, Isaiah Mathews, and brothers, Danny and Richard Harris, and nieces and nephews, Kayla, Kyle, Stacey, John and Joe Harris.

Arrangements are under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online guestbook and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com.
Published in Chillicothe News on Mar. 3, 2020
