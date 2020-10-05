James "Jim" Howard Kille
James "Jim" Howard Kille, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his residence.
Private family graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.