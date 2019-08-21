|
|
|
James "Jim" McNally
James "Jim" McNally, age 81, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri.
A graveside service will be held at Welsh Cemetery, Dawn, Missouri, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Martin City Baptist Church, 520 E. 132nd Terrace, Kansas City, Missouri 64145, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Martin City Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 21, 2019