Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
James Mendenhall


1935 - 2019
James Mendenhall Obituary
James Frederick Mendenhall

James Frederick Mendenhall, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 12 noon until 3:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 19, 2019
