James Frederick Mendenhall
James Frederick Mendenhall, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 12 noon until 3:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 19, 2019