|
|
James Ray Newsom
James Ray Newsom, age 48, a resident of Readsville, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Readsville, Missouri.
James was born the son of Clifford Ray Newsom and Judy Taube on July 29, 1970, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1988 graduate of Seneca High School. He was united in marriage to Angela Shea Reynolds on March 17, 1997. She preceded him in death on November 4, 2010. James served in the United States Navy, retiring in 1989. He enjoyed studying history, traveling, and cooking.
Survivors include one son, Rigdon Newsom of St. Joseph, Missouri; two daughters, Addelyn Newsom of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Anna Sheetz and husband Drew of Tina, Missouri; two grandchildren, Harlie Hibner and Maci Sheetz; father, Clifford Newsom of Chillicothe, Missouri; one sister, Stephanie Mast and husband Michael of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother; wife, Angela; one sister, Cara Renee Newsom; and one brother, David Newsom.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to LICOVA (Livingston County Veteran's Association) and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 16, 2019