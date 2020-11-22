James Robert DeVaul, Jr.
James Robert DeVaul, Jr., age 87, a resident of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, Missouri.
James was born the son of James and Elizabeth (Burtch) DeVaul on Ocotber 24, 1933, in Wheeling, Missouri. He grew up farming with his family. He was a 1951 graduate of Wheeling High School. After high school, he played one year in 1951 in the Ban Johnson Baseball League as a catcher, and then he served in the Army National Guard from 1954 until 1960. James was a lifelong member of the Chillicothe Friendship Lodge #89 A.F. & A.M.
James met Shirley Hicks and was united in marriage on May 23, 1953. They raised two children and lived most of their lives in Liberty and Hamilton, before moving to Mesa, Arizona in May of 1976. He was a mechanic most of his life until he retired in 1989. She preceded him in death in May of 1990. They were married for 37 years.
James had many friends and enjoyed dancing, music jams, pegs and jokers tournaments, playing pool, and having a beer with friends. He was constantly repairing any item that "couldn't be fixed." However, he enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren above all.
Survivors include one son, Howard DeVaul and wife Jackie of Kingston, Missouri; one daughter, Rhonda Grooms and husband Paul of Kidder, Missouri; twelve grandchildren, Cory (Diana) Devaul, Curtis (Jennison) DeVaul, Colby (Jessica) DeVaul, Caylon (Gwen) DeVaul, Catie (Chase) Ungs, Todd Grooms, Tracy (Kenny) Carman, Clint (Anna) Walls, Matt (Christine) Grooms, Chad (Nicole) Cope, Carrie (Robert) Mitten, and Sarah Grooms; thirty great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Linda Kimmis and husband Bob of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Sandra Gallentine and husband Duane of Luck, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; one brother, William "Bill" DeVaul; and four sisters, Bonnie Mae Poolman, Vera M. Hughes, Julia Ann Doss, and Mary Elizabeth DeVaul.
Graveside services will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.