Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
James Smalling

James Smalling Obituary
James "Ed" Smalling

James "Ed" Smalling, age 82, a resident of Laredo, Missouri, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Laredo, Missouri, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Laredo, Missouri, on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Rural Dale Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Laredo, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 11, 2019
