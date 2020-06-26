James Trimble
Jamesport, MO: James Ray Trimble, 83, Jamesport, MO passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home.
He was born and raised in Jamesport, Missouri the son of ray and Eva (Thompson) Trimble.
Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty (Waterbury) Trimble, of the home; five children and their spouses, Kathy (Jon) Rosenboom, Karen Don) Fields, Kim (Kevin) Edwards, Kristin (David) Crow, and Jimmy (Julie) Trimble; 10 grandchildren, Robert, Courtney, Shana, McKenzi, Clayton, Bella, Maggie, Max, Stephen and Mark and 11 great grandchildren.
Jim attended William Jewel College and then went on to graduate from Kansas University in 1958. he was an avid KU Basketball Fan. He raised every one of his five kids to play on basketball teams as well as other sports. They all followed in his footsteps - big shoes for sure.
Jim worked for Reed Seeds, Inc. for 42 years, first in his home town of Jamesport and later in Chillicothe before he retired in December of 2000.
In retirement, Jim kept very busy continuing to raise and take care of his big family. He raised a beautiful, extensive garden every year including this year. It was his pride and joy to share with all his kids. Jim was an active member of the Lions Club and the Jamesport Baptist Church.
Jim did lots of babysitting, dog sitting, house sitting, and ball game watching. he always had a 4 legged companion, Bo was his first true dog love and then his girl, Freckles. Sage, one of his grand dogs, was also one of his girls and a devoted companion.
Jim always looked forward to any and all family gatherings. He was devoted to Betty and all his kids were devoted to him. He was the most loved Dad on earth.
Private Family Graveside Services and Burial will be held in the Masonic Cemetery, Jamesport, MO under the direction of Roberson funeral Home, Jamesport, MO. A drive through visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at the Jamesport Baptist Church, Jamesport, MO. due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the family requests that attendees remain in their vehicle while receiving a memorial folder and signing the book. Memorials may be made to the Jamesport Lions Club and/or the Jamesport Baptist Church in care of Roberson funeral Home, 503 S. Broadway, Jamesport, MO 64648. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 26, 2020.