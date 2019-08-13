|
|
|
James Francis Waddill
James Francis Waddill, age 67, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri.
A memorial service will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 13, 2019