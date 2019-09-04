Home

Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Janet Fowler Obituary
Janet Fowler

Janet Fowler, age 68, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. with visitation to follow. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Hogan Memorial School and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 4, 2019
