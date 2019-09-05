Home

Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columban Catholic Church
Chillicothe, MO
View Map
Janet Fowler, age 68, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Janet was born the daughter of Eileen (Phelan) Fowler on November 12, 1950, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was a 1969 graduate of Unionville High School. She then attended Truman State University, graduating in 1973, with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. Janet worked for the Missouri Training School from 1974 until 1979. She then worked for Missouri Division of Family Services from 1979 until 2003. Janet was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She loved Facebook, and would acknowledge every post, picture, and comment from every friend, cousin, acquaintance with a little love (red heart) emoji. She enjoyed sharing regular posts of Snoopy cartoons with inspirational messages, sharing dessert and savory recipes, (that did not include vegetables), and helping with almost any cause that someone felt passionate about. Janet loved giving gifts, spending time with friends and family, family history, photos, and stories, watching Late Night TV with Stephen Colbert, and QVC shopping for all sorts of things that she really didn't need, but a lot of things for the house and her mother. Janet could normally be found sitting in her comfy chair with her tablet computer in one hand, and her Caffeine Free Diet Coke in the other.

Survivors include her mother, Eileen Fowler, of the home; one brother, Dan Fowler and wife Susan of Harlan, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Dr. Matthew Fowler and wife Andrea of Shawnee, Kansas, and Megan Heese and husband Sam of Exira, Iowa; and great niece and nephew, Joseph Heese and Elena Fowler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. with visitation to follow. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Hogan Memorial School and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 5, 2019
