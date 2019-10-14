|
|
|
Jason Ishmael
Jason Ishmael, age 40, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Graveside services will be held at Alpha Cemetery, Laredo, Missouri, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jason Ishmael Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 14, 2019