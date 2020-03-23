|
Jeffery Lynn McElroy Sr.
Jeffery Lynn McElroy Sr., 62, of Cameron, passed away March 16, 2020. He was born Oct. 28, 1957 in North Bend, Oregon.
Jeffery was a 1976 graduate of Cameron High School and was a quality control manager at Nelle's Restaurant.
He was preceded in death by his father Ross Cooper, and stepfather Bobby Crews.
Jeff is survived by: daughter, Janelle (Dan) Martin, Hamilton, MO; sons Jeffery Jr. (Katherine) McElroy, Hamilton, MO; James McElroy, Kansas City, MO; mother, Carol Buntin Crews, Cameron; brothers Timothy (Jetta) McElroy, John (Susan) Crews both of Cameron and 15 grandchildren. Additional survivors Heather Mammen, Chillicothe, MO and Jeffery Caldwell, Winston, MO.
Graveside Service: 3:00PM March 25, 2020 Monroe Cemetery, Ludlow, Mo. Visitation 1:00-2:00 PM Poland-Thompson Chapel. Memorial donations to Monroe Cemetery.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Mo.
