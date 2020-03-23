Home

Poland-Thompson Funeral Home
222 West Third Street
Cameron, MO 64429
(816) 632-2158
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Poland-Thompson Funeral Home
222 West Third Street
Cameron, MO 64429
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Monroe Cemetery
Ludlow, MO
Jeffery Lynn McElroy Sr.


1957 - 2020
Jeffery Lynn McElroy Sr. Obituary
Jeffery Lynn McElroy Sr.

Jeffery Lynn McElroy Sr., 62, of Cameron, passed away March 16, 2020. He was born Oct. 28, 1957 in North Bend, Oregon.

Jeffery was a 1976 graduate of Cameron High School and was a quality control manager at Nelle's Restaurant.

He was preceded in death by his father Ross Cooper, and stepfather Bobby Crews.

Jeff is survived by: daughter, Janelle (Dan) Martin, Hamilton, MO; sons Jeffery Jr. (Katherine) McElroy, Hamilton, MO; James McElroy, Kansas City, MO; mother, Carol Buntin Crews, Cameron; brothers Timothy (Jetta) McElroy, John (Susan) Crews both of Cameron and 15 grandchildren. Additional survivors Heather Mammen, Chillicothe, MO and Jeffery Caldwell, Winston, MO.

Graveside Service: 3:00PM March 25, 2020 Monroe Cemetery, Ludlow, Mo. Visitation 1:00-2:00 PM Poland-Thompson Chapel. Memorial donations to Monroe Cemetery.

Online condolences www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Mo.
Published in Chillicothe News on Mar. 23, 2020
