Jerry GrahamThere will be a private memorial service for Jerry L. Graham at noon on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the May Cemetery in Chula, MO. Due to the Corona Virus, family members attending will be asked to wear a mask. For those wishing to make a contribution in Jerry's name, on-line donations may be made to the American Heart Association or may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, MO 64601