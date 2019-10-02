Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bittiker Funeral Homes, LLC - Carrollton
1201 N. 65 Highway
Carrollton, MO 64633
(660) 542-2011
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Huffmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Huffmon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Huffmon Obituary
Jerry Huffmon

Jerry Wayne Huffman, age 79, of Tina, MO passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Jerry was born April 30, 1949, to Clifford Wayne and Edith Verlin (Crismore) in Brookfield, Mo.

Jerry graduated from Bosworth High School. On October 12, 1969, Jerry married Ethel Rosetta Leach.

Jerry is survived by his children, Rosetta (Lynn) Brown (Danny), of Tina, MO, Jeffrey Wayne Huffmon (Jennifer) of Carrollton, MO; his mother, Edith Huffmon of Sumner, MO; siblings, Larry Huffmon (Peggy), of Hale, MO, Gene Huffmon of Sumner, MO, Randy Huffmon (Susan), of Bosworth, MO; grandchildren, Shelby, Zachary (Vanessa) Hunter (Fyallon), Jacob (Meghan), Heather; eight step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his dad; his wife, Ethel Rosetta; one step-granddaughter, Devon; one great-granddaughter, Annah.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 27, 2019, with Reverend Greg Murphy officiating. Burial was at Fairhaven Cemetery in Norborne, MO. Memorial Contributions may be made to Fairhaven Cemetery in Norborne, and may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now