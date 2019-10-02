|
|
Jerry Huffmon
Jerry Wayne Huffman, age 79, of Tina, MO passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Jerry was born April 30, 1949, to Clifford Wayne and Edith Verlin (Crismore) in Brookfield, Mo.
Jerry graduated from Bosworth High School. On October 12, 1969, Jerry married Ethel Rosetta Leach.
Jerry is survived by his children, Rosetta (Lynn) Brown (Danny), of Tina, MO, Jeffrey Wayne Huffmon (Jennifer) of Carrollton, MO; his mother, Edith Huffmon of Sumner, MO; siblings, Larry Huffmon (Peggy), of Hale, MO, Gene Huffmon of Sumner, MO, Randy Huffmon (Susan), of Bosworth, MO; grandchildren, Shelby, Zachary (Vanessa) Hunter (Fyallon), Jacob (Meghan), Heather; eight step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his dad; his wife, Ethel Rosetta; one step-granddaughter, Devon; one great-granddaughter, Annah.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 27, 2019, with Reverend Greg Murphy officiating. Burial was at Fairhaven Cemetery in Norborne, MO. Memorial Contributions may be made to Fairhaven Cemetery in Norborne, and may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 2, 2019