More Obituaries for Jerry Kissick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Kissick

Jerry Kissick Obituary
Jerry Leon Kissick

Jerry Leon Kissick, age 63, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Ray County Memorial Hospital, Richmond, Missouri.

Jerry was born the son of Donald D. and Mary E. (Minnis) Kissick on July 3, 1956, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1974 graduate of Tina-Avalon High School. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, serving from 1975 until 1995. He was united in marriage to Beverly (Durbin) Goll on October 5, 2012, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. Jerry worked as a truck driver for Triple L. Transport for 5 years. He also worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections for 6 years. Jerry was a member of the Chillicothe Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie Number 2428, and the Chillicothe Roy L. Burkett Post 858. He loved motorcycles and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Kissick of the home; father, Donald Kissick and wife Norma of Chillicothe, Missouri; mother, Mary Hibner of Chillicothe, Missouri; two sons, Jerry L. Kissick of Chillicothe, Missouri, and John Kissick of Chillicothe, Missouri; two stepchildren, Corey Goll and wife Charity of Barnard, Missouri, and Matt Goll and wife Courtney of Chillicothe, Missouri; two grandchildren, Journey Kissick and Jacob Kissick; three step grandchildren, Keaton Goll, Paisley Goll, and Aiden Goll; two brothers, Gary Kissick and wife Cindy of Dearborn, Missouri, and Larry Kissick and wife Sherry of Coloma, Missouri; two sisters, Kay Kissick of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Ann Zumbrunnen and husband Chris of Concordia, Missouri; step siblings, Patricia Swearinger and husband Lee, Pamela McCoy, Marilyn McGeorge, David Streiff and wife Mary, Allen Streiff and wife Laurie, and LouAnne Danner; several nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his great nephew, Carson; step brother, Gregg Streiff; and step sister, June Cranmer.

Graveside services will be held at the Higginsville Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Missouri, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 8, 2019
