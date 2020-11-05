1/
Jimmie Alan Scott
Jimmie Alan Scott, age 73, of Chillicothe, passed away Sunday, November 1,2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, MO; due to COVID-19 complications.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest only to pay it forward in some good deed to mankind, donor's choice, or Lewy Body research through LBDA.org. Donations may be left or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

Jimmie Alan, son of Jim and Clara (Long) Scott was born on February 11, 1947 in Chillicothe.

Alan was a graduate of Chillicothe High School and Trenton Junior College. He served two years in the United States Army and two more in the Missouri National Guard. Alan worked for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years. He was a 42-year member of The American Legion Post 0025, Charter member of the Chillicothe Elks Lodge, and member of the Chillicothe United Methodist Church.

In 1971, he married Mary Ann Templeman at the United Methodist Church, Meadville. Together they had two children; Katrin Herd and Rusty Scott; two grandchildren, Riley and Martin Minnis; and two great grandchildren, Brayden and Jordan Minnis.

Alan is also survived by one sister, Carol Scott of Shawnee Mission, Kansas; three brothers, Phil Scott (Pat), Dwight Scott, and Davey Scott (Paula) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; three sisters, Sherry Scott, Raye Scott, and Kaye Lewis; two brothers, Doug Scott and Danny Scott (Ann); nephew, James (Jimmy) Spaw; niece, Katie Nicole Scott and grandson, Riley Hunter Minnis.

Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
