Jimmy Lee Grozinger
Jimmy Lee Grozinger, age 64, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Funeral services will be held at the Wheeling Christian Church, Wheeling, Missouri, on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the M.W. Jenkins Expo Center, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Wheeling Cemetery and/or the Wheeling Community Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Feb. 14, 2020