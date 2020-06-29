Jo Ann Council
Jo Ann Council, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Saint Luke's North Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Jo Ann was born the daughter of John and Mabel (Collier) Ramsey on February 14, 1936 in Mercer, Missouri. She was a 1953 graduate of Mercer High School. Jo Ann attended the University of Missouri - Columbia obtaining her Bachelors of Nursing and later a Masters of Psychiatric Nursing from the University of Colorado – Boulder. She was united in marriage to Michael Council on June 1, 1963 in Denver, Colorado. Throughout Jo Ann's lifelong nursing career she served as the head nurse at Fort Logan, Psychiatric Hospital and Denver General Hospital, moving to Chillicothe in 1975 where she served as the director of nursing at Wright Memorial Hospital and taught at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. Jo Ann was the Director of Nursing at Morningside Center when it opened in Chillicothe. Additionally, Jo Ann and Michael ran a Registered Angus cow calf operation on their farm.
Survivors include: her husband Michael of the home, one son, Matthew Council and wife Stephanie of Ozark, Missouri; and one grandson, Nolan Council of Ozark, Missouri. She was preceded in death by an infant son Jeremy; her parents; and one brother, Kenneth Ramsey.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, or Wednesday, July 1, 2020, form 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Joseph's Indian School and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47 Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 29, 2020.