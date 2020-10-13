JoAnne Shannon
JoAnne Shannon, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Indian Hills – A Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri.
JoAnne was born the daughter of Eugene and Ruth (Nichols) Stacy on February 16, 1929, in Princeton, Missouri. She was a 1947 graduate of Princeton High School. She then attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, Missouri, where she earned her Bachelor Degree in Education. She was united in marriage to Frank N. Shannon on January 14, 1955, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2005. JoAnne worked as a business teacher at Chillicothe High School for 17 years. She also taught Manpower classes at Grand River Technical School in Chillicothe. She then worked as a job counselor for the Division of Employment Security until her retirement. JoAnne was a member of the First Christian Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Rebekah Circle. She was also known to give anyone a ride to or from church that needed it, that was her joy. JoAnne had the heart of a servant. She always put herself aside to do for others first.
JoAnne was very creative and enjoyed crafts such as painting, sewing, and knitting. She was also very musically inclined having played drums in her high school band and was a very good pianist. She loved singing and playing piano with her mother and children. She corresponded with a group of 7 college friends "round Robin" style since 1951, until she was unable to.
Survivors include one son, Jon Shannon and wife Patti of Trenton, Missouri; two daughters, Jill McNally of Mesa, Arizona, and Lisa Hobbs and husband Tommie of Chillicothe, Missouri; eleven grandchildren, Scott E. Shannon, Todd Shannon, Emily Shannon, Lindsey Claxton, Aaron McNally, Tanner Hobbs, Hunter Hobbs, Amy Ellis, Jessica Standiford, Alyssa Miller, and Aiden Stevenson; twenty-one great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; infant brother, Edward Eugene Stacy; and infant sister, Shirley Jean Stacy.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Avalon Cemetery, Avalon, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Avalon Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
