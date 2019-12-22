|
|
|
Joe A. Howe
Joe A. Howe, age 88, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Indian Hills – A Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri.
There are no services scheduled at this time. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Hutchison Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 22, 2019