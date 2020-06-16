John Depler
John Irving Depler, 61 of Gulf Breeze, Florida passed away on June 15, 2020. He was formerly of Chula, MO.
Graveside services will be held June 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the May Cemetery, Chula, MO.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 16, 2020.