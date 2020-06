Or Copy this URL to Share

John Depler



John Irving Depler, 61 of Gulf Breeze, Florida passed away on June 15, 2020. He was formerly of Chula, MO.



Graveside services will be held June 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the May Cemetery, Chula, MO.



